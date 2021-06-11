Coast Guard medevacs mariner 9 miles offshore South Padre Island, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 74-year-old male from a charter vessel 9 miles off South Padre Island, Texas, Thursday.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a medevac request at 8:42 a.m. via VHF Channel 16 from the crew of the charter vessel Thunderbird stating a mariner was exhibiting symptoms of a seizure.
A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 45-foot Response Boat–Medium boat crew launched to assist.
Once on scene, the RB–M boat crew embarked the patient and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station South Padre Island where he was reported to be in stable condition.
“Having reliable communication equipment and properly maintained gear is vital for all boaters,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Naranjo, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi operations unit controller. “Because these mariners were prepared, they were able to quickly request medical assistance for the person aboard.”
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.