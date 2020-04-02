Coast Guard medevacs mariner 55 miles offshore Lake Charles, Louisiana

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a mariner from an 86-foot fishing vessel approximately 55 miles offshore Lake Charles, Louisiana, Thursday morning.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call from the captain of the fishing vessel Captain Taruong Phi who reported a crewmember was suffering from symptoms of a heart attack and in need of medical assistance. Watchstanders consulted the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew arrived on scene and hoisted the mariner. The aircrew transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Lake Charles Regional Airport.

Weather on scene was reported as 11-mph winds with 2-foot seas.

