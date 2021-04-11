Coast Guard medevacs mariner 5 miles off Port Mansfield, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 52-year-old mariner aboard a fishing vessel near Port Mansfield, Texas, Saturday afternoon.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified of a 52-year-old man experiencing symptoms of a seizure aboard the fishing vessel New King Fisher. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the mariner and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area in stable condition.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work our crew did today and honored to be part of this team”, said Lt. Jamel Chokr, Air Station Corpus Christi pilot. “We’re grateful we were able to safely and effectively get this gentleman to the higher level of care.”