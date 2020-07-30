Coast Guard medevacs mariner 35 miles offshore Freeport, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember from a tanker vessel approximately 35 miles offshore of Freeport, Texas, Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report from the captain of the tanker vessel Tosna Star of a 36-year-old man who was experiencing shortness of breath. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac. A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to the scene.

The Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted and transferred the crewmember to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.

The crewmember was reported to be in stable condition.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.