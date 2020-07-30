Coast Guard medevacs mariner 35 miles offshore Freeport, Texas

Jul 30th, 2020 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew medevacs a 36-year-old crewmember from a tanker vessel approximately 35 miles offshore Freeport, Texas, July 30, 2020. The crewmember was transferred to awaiting emergency services personnel and was reported to be in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew medevacs a 36-year-old crewmember from a tanker vessel approximately 35 miles offshore Freeport, Texas, July 30, 2020. The crewmember was transferred to awaiting emergency services personnel and was reported to be in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember from a tanker vessel approximately 35 miles offshore of Freeport, Texas, Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report from the captain of the tanker vessel Tosna Star of a 36-year-old man who was experiencing shortness of breath. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac. A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to the scene.

The Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted and transferred the crewmember to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.

The crewmember was reported to be in stable condition.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.