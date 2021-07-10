Coast Guard medevacs mariner 10 miles offshore Freeport, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a 27-year-old mariner from a tanker vessel approximately 10 miles offshore Freeport, Texas, Friday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call at approximately 11 a.m. from the tanker vessel Prism Agility stating a mariner was having trouble breathing. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to assist.

The Dolphin crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in stable condition.