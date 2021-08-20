Coast Guard medevacs man with assistance from good Samaritans

JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard medevaced a 68-year-old man from the fishing vessel Beaufort Sea in West Crawfish Inlet, approximately 16 nautical miles south of Sitka, with assistance from good Samaritans, Thursday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted the man from the good Samaritan vessel at 3 p.m. and transported him to awaiting EMS at Air Station Sitka.

Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received a report from the fishing vessel Minke crew at approximately 1:25 p.m. that the captain of a nearby fishing vessel, Lady Cyprus, was experiencing heart complications. The Minke crew provided communications between the Coast Guard and the Lady Cyprus crew due to limited radio capabilities.

The man was transferred from the Lady Cyprus to the larger deck of the Beaufort Sea where there was easier access for the Coast Guard rescue swimmer to conduct the hoist.

“The good Samaritans in the area were critical to the timely recovery of the patient,” said Lt. John Orthman, Air Station Sitka pilot. “They provided on-scene support and communication relays with Sector Juneau.”

