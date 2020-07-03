Coast Guard medevacs man suffering from leg laceration off Oregon Inlet

OREGON INLET, N.C. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 41-year-old male who suffered a laceration on his leg while aboard a 25-foot vessel located 34 miles off Oregon Inlet, Friday afternoon.

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders received the distress call on VHF channel 16, and Coast Guard Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal, who was seven miles away from the distressed vessel, also overheard the transmission.

Sector North Carolina watchstanders launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City to respond, and the crew of the Nathan Bruckenthal self-diverted to assist.

Once on scene, the Nathan Bruckenthal crew safely brought the man aboard, and an EMT aboard the cutter rendered first aid by applying bandages and pressure to the leg, and monitored the man’s vitals.

Once the MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew arrived on scene, they quickly hoisted the man off of the deck of the Nathan Bruckenthal and transported him to the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, to receive further medical assistance.