Coast Guard medevacs man suffering from heart attack symptoms

Dec 2nd, 2021
A Coast Guard aircrew medevacs a man experiencing symptoms of a heart attack aboard a 75-foot fishing vessel, 18 miles northeast of Virginia Beach, Dec. 1, 2021. The man was taken to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia for medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt Joe Bannon.)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a 57-year-old man reportedly suffering from symptoms of a heart attack approximately 18 miles northeast of Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Wednesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia received the initial report at approximately 2 p.m. from the captain of the 75-foot fishing vessel Rudee Mariner, stating that a member aboard the ship was experiencing heart attack symptoms.

Coast Guard Sector Virginia’s Command Center issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, launched a boatcrew aboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Coast Guard Station Little Creek and an aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina. A boatcrew from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also responded to the scene.

The man was hoisted aboard the rescue helicopter. The aircrew transported him to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital for medical care.

