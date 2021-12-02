Coast Guard medevacs man suffering from heart attack symptoms

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a 57-year-old man reportedly suffering from symptoms of a heart attack approximately 18 miles northeast of Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Wednesday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia received the initial report at approximately 2 p.m. from the captain of the 75-foot fishing vessel Rudee Mariner, stating that a member aboard the ship was experiencing heart attack symptoms.
Coast Guard Sector Virginia’s Command Center issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, launched a boatcrew aboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Coast Guard Station Little Creek and an aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina. A boatcrew from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also responded to the scene.
The man was hoisted aboard the rescue helicopter. The aircrew transported him to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital for medical care.
