Coast Guard medevacs man off the coast of Savannah

May 27th, 2022
A Coast Guard Station Tybee 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boat crew medevaced a 41-year-old crew member, May 26, 2022, aboard the motor vessel Basle Express, 24 miles east of Savannah, Georgia. The boat crew transferred the man to awaiting emergency medical services at Station Tybee. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 41-year-old crew member aboard the motor vessel, Basle Express, Thursday, approximately 24 miles east of Savannah, Georgia.

The Basle Express captain notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at about 1 p.m., via VHF-FM channel 16, requesting a crew member be medevaced.

A Coast Guard Station Tybee 45-foot Response Boat—Medium crew transferred the man to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Tybee, who then transported the man to Memorial Health University Medical Center for further medical care.

“Our boat crew disembarked the man safely,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Lee, a coxswain at Station Tybee. “The boat crews’ teamwork and proper training led to an efficient and safe completion of the mission.”

