Coast Guard medevacs man off Masonboro Inlet, North Carolina

MASONBORO, N.C. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 62-year-old man who passed out aboard a 33-foot Onslow Bay pleasure craft approximately 30 miles east of Masonboro Inlet, North Carolina, Thursday afternoon.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received notification from personnel aboard a 33-foot Onslow Bay pleasure craft regarding a 62-year old male passenger who passed out and needed immediate medical attention.
Sector North Carolina watchstanders diverted a 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew with a qualified emergency medical services crewmember from Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach to the scene. The boatcrew was conducting training in the area.
Once on scene, the Station Wrightsville Beach boatcrew transferred the EMS crewmember aboard to provide medical care.
The man was transferred in stable condition to awaiting New Hanover County EMS at Bridge Tender Marina in Masonboro.
“Once on scene, I was able to put the gentleman on oxygen and get him to stable condition as we took him back to shore,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Hall, a crewmember from Station Wrightsville Beach. “Just like having the proper safety equipment on board your vessel, it’s also important for people to stay properly hydrated while enjoying their time on the water in the hot summer months.”
