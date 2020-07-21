Coast Guard medevacs man off bulk carrier in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a man aboard a bulk carrier vessel, 230 nautical miles south of New Orleans, Louisiana, Tuesday.

Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders received a request at 4:05 a.m. for the medevac of a 53-year-old man showing signs of a possible heart attack.

District watchstanders directed the launch of a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to medevac the man.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the man, and transported them to New Orleans University Medical Center at approximately 6 a.m. The man was reported in stable condition.

