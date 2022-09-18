Coast Guard medevacs man nearly 104 miles east of Atlantic City

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured 60-year-old man Sunday from a vessel nearly 104 miles east of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received a notification from the 31-foot pleasure craft, Reely, stating a 60-year-old man fell aboard the vessel and reportedly injured his back. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 Hercules airplane crew, an Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma crew to assist.

The cutter Tahoma crew arrived on scene and launched an Over-the-Horizon smallboat crew with a health service technician aboard to provide medical care. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, lowered a Coast Guard rescue swimmer, who helped the cutter’s health service technician safely hoist the man.

The helicopter crew took the man to Jersey Shore Medical Center for further medical care.

