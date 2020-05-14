Coast Guard medevacs man near Winyah Bay

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Coast Guard medevaced a man near Winyah Bay, Wednesday.
A Coast Guard Station Georgetown 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew embarked the man and conducted a hoist with a Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew who safely transported the man to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for further medical care.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a medevac request at 8:20 p.m. via VHF-Channel 16 from the operator of the 65-foot fishing vessel Lillie Jane reporting a crew member had fallen and suffered a head injury.
The RB-M crew and Dolphin aircrew were in the area conducting training and diverted to assist.
Once on scene, the RB-M crew embarked the man, and the Dolphin aircrew safely conducted the hoist.
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.
Recent Comments