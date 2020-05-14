Coast Guard medevacs man near Winyah Bay

Air Station Savannah - Air Facility Charleston logoCHARLESTON, S.C. – The Coast Guard medevaced a man near Winyah Bay, Wednesday.

A Coast Guard Station Georgetown 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew embarked the man and conducted a hoist with a Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew who safely transported the man to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for further medical care.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a medevac request at 8:20 p.m. via VHF-Channel 16 from the operator of the 65-foot fishing vessel Lillie Jane reporting a crew member had fallen and suffered a head injury.


The RB-M crew and Dolphin aircrew were in the area conducting training and diverted to assist.

Once on scene, the RB-M crew embarked the man, and the Dolphin aircrew safely conducted the hoist.

