Coast Guard medevacs man near Virginia Beach, Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a ship 48 miles northeast of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Monday night.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center received a report from the captain of the motor vessel Zim Shekou that a member of the ship’s crew was was experiencing symptoms of a potential heart attack. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew was launched along with an Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 Hercules aircrew.

The Hercules aircrew provided support while the Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the man off the ship and transported him to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital.

