Coast Guard medevacs man near Virginia Beach, Virginia

Apr 28th, 2020
An Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter hovers over a container ship 48 miles east of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Apr. 27, 2020. A medevac was requested by the captain of the Zem Shekou after a crew member was found passed out on deck. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a ship 48 miles northeast of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Monday night.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center received a report from the captain of the motor vessel Zim Shekou that a member of the ship’s crew was was experiencing symptoms of a potential heart attack. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew was launched along with an Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 Hercules aircrew.


The Hercules aircrew provided support while the Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the man off the ship and transported him to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital.

