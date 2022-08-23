Coast Guard medevacs man near Venice, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 55-year-old man Sunday from a fishing vessel approximately 10 miles east of Venice, Louisiana.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at approximately 4:00 p.m. that a crewmember aboard the fishing vessel Thanh Nhut Li had reportedly sustained severe injuries to the leg. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The helicopter aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the patient and transported him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported in stable condition.

