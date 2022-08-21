Coast Guard medevacs man near Southwest Pass, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 45-year-old man Saturday from an offshore drilling platform approximately 7 miles West of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call via cellphone at approximately 11:30 a.m. that a crewmember aboard an offshore drilling platform was reportedly experiencing a medical emergency. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The helicopter aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the patient and transported him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.