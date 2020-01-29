Coast Guard medevacs man near Saint Paul, Alaska

Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter file photo by PA1 Kurt Fredrickson

KODIAK, Alaska — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a fishing vessel approximately 46 miles southwest of Saint Paul, Monday.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak safely hoisted the 43-year-old man at 2:56 p.m. and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel in Saint Paul for further transport to Anchorage.

At 9:56 a.m., watchstanders in the 17th District command center received a medevac request from fishing vessel Bountiful for a crewmember with severe burns. After conducting a brief with the Coast Guard duty flight surgeon, watchstanders directed the launch of the helicopter crew.


On-scene weather conditions were 46 mph winds, 8-12 foot seas, and 12 miles visibility.

