Coast Guard medevacs man near Oso Creek in Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a man near Oso Creek in Corpus Christi, Texas, Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a medevac request at 4:50 p.m. from the Department of Public Safety for a deputy experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion in an area unreachable by local EMS due to brush surroundings.

A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to assist.

The Dolphin crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man, and safely transported him to awaiting EMS in a nearby clearing.

“We are very happy we were able to help our agency partners and get the officer the medical care he needed,” said Lt. Dan Gillis, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aircraft commander. “All of the firefighters and law enforcement officers on scene worked seamlessly with our crew to accomplish this mission.”

