Coast Guard medevacs man near Oso Creek in Corpus Christi, Texas

Sep 9th, 2020 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a man Sept. 8, 2020, near Oso Creek Corpus Christi, Texas. Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a medevac request from the Department of Public Safety for a deputy experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion in an area unreachable by local EMS due to brush surroundings. (U.S. Coast Guard photo couresty of Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a man Sept. 8, 2020, near Oso Creek Corpus Christi, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a man near Oso Creek in Corpus Christi, Texas, Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a medevac request at 4:50 p.m. from the Department of Public Safety for a deputy experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion in an area unreachable by local EMS due to brush surroundings.

A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to assist.

The Dolphin crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man, and safely transported him to awaiting EMS in a nearby clearing.

“We are very happy we were able to help our agency partners and get the officer the medical care he needed,” said Lt. Dan Gillis, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aircraft commander. “All of the firefighters and law enforcement officers on scene worked seamlessly with our crew to accomplish this mission.”

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.