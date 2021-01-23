Coast Guard medevacs man near Key West

Coast Guard Cutter William Trump file photo

Coast Guard Cutter William Trump file photo

Miami — The Coast Guard medevaced a 49-year-old man from the 50-foot commercial fishing vessel, Cary, Friday, approximately 60 miles west of Key West.

A Coast Guard Station Key West 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement team embarked the man from the Coast Guard Cutter William Trump and safely transported him back to Station Key West to awaiting emergency medical service technicians for further medical attention.

After the man was transferred to EMS, he was soon transferred to Lower Keys Medical Center and later released from the hospital.

Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received a medevac request at approximately 3:30 p.m., from Cary’s crew reporting a man aboard was having trouble breathing. William Trump’s crew embarked the man from Cary and transferred him to a Station Key West rescue crew for further transport.

“This medevac’s success was due to the combination of our crew’s training and William Trump’s assistance in this operation,” said Chief Warrant Officer Jamey Kinney, command duty officer, Sector Key West. “We also have to mention the good Samaritan, who maintained good communication throughout the operation, enabling us to transfer the injured man to medical service technicians and get him the medical attention needed.”

