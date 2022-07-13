Coast Guard medevacs man near Cedar Key

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —The Coast Guard medevaced a man from an aground 43-foot sail vessel near Cedar Key, Wednesday.

An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene and transported the patient to Florida Largo Hospital in stable condition.

Rescued was Chris Wallace.

Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a distress call from Wallace via channel 16 stating he was suffering from stomach pain and requesting medical assistance.

The watchstanders directed the launch of an Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew and a Station Yankeetown rescue crew to assist the boater in distress.

“Having a reliable communications device like a VHF marine radio can save your life when you need assistance,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Haley, a Sector St. Petersburg command center watchstander. “Remember to verify the weather, be aware of the tides in the area you are planning to transit, and be aware of your vessels limitations.”

The vessel owner arranged for commercial salvage services for the vessel.

