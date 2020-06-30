Coast Guard medevacs man near Brigantine, New Jersey

The Coast Guard conducted a medical evacuation of a 74-year-old man who was experiencing heart attack-like symptoms while boating in the New Jersey Intracoastal Waterway near Brigantine, N.J., June 30, 2020. He was transported Coast Guard Station Atlantic City, N.J., and transferred to local emergency medical services personnel who were waiting to take him to the hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Robert Paulino/Released)

A Coast Guard Station Atlantic City boat crew transferrs a 74-year-old man who was experiencing heart attack-like symptoms while boating in the New Jersey Intracoastal Waterway to local emergency medical services personnel, June 30, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Robert Paulino)

BRIGANTINE, N.J. — The Coast Guard conducted a medical evacuation of a 74-year-old man who was experiencing symptoms of a heart attack while boating in the New Jersey Intracoastal Waterway near Bigantine, Tuesday afternoon.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center received a relayed 911 call from New Jersey State Police Department dispatch regarding a 74-year-old man aboard a 17-foot Carolina Skiff who was experiencing symptoms of a heart attack and needed immediate medical attention.

Sector Delaware Bay issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast over Channel 16, and launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small (RBS) boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Atlantic City, New Jersey, to respond.


Once on scene, the boatcrew safely transferred the man onto the RBS, and transported him back to Coast Guard Station Atlantic City, where emergency medical personnel were awaiting his arrival.

He was transported to a local hospital to receive further medical care.

