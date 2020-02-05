Coast Guard medevacs man from Vieques, Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 47-year-old man from Vieques, Puerto Rico Tuesday night.

Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders received a medevac request from local authorities for the man, reported to be a U.S. citizen and resident of Vieques, who was experiencing symptoms of a potential heart attack and required a higher level of medical care from local hospital on the main island of Puerto Rico.

A MH-65D Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen responded and arrived at Vieques to conduct the medevac.

The helicopter crew safely transported the man to the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci airport in San Juan, where he was received by awaiting emergency medical services personnel, who in turn transported the man to a local hospital in the municipality of Bayamon.

“Tonight’s medevac went very well,” said Lt. j.g. William Cox, MH-65 Dolphin helicopter co-pilot for the case “We commend the professionalism of EMS services in Vieques and at San Juan in caring for and facilitating the smooth transfer of the patient which ensured a successful medevac. Our crew is very happy to have been able to help this gentlemen get to the higher level of care he required.”