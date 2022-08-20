Coast Guard medevacs man from vessel 80 miles offshore Galveston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a vessel 80 miles south of Galveston, Texas, Friday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request at 2:25 p.m. from the captain of the motor vessel Thor stating a 71-year-old crew member was experiencing tingling in the face, light-headedness and a loss of motor skills. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac while a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew launched to assist with communications and oversight.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, brought the ailing man aboard and transferred him to awaiting emergency service personnel at Ellington Field in Houston. The man was reportedly in stable condition.

