Coast Guard medevacs man from vessel 130 miles from Cold Bay, Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, forward-deployed to Cold Bay, medevaced a mariner Thursday from the fishing vessel Alaska Victory, approximately 130 nautical miles north of Cold Bay.

The aircrew safely transported the adult male to Cold Bay, where they conducted a wing-to-wing transfer with a LifeMed crew, who then transported him to further care.

Coast Guard Sector Anchorage Command Center watchstanders received a report from the Alaska Victory crew at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday reporting the man was suffering from respiratory distress.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning and hoisted the patient for transport.

“Good communication with the Alaska Victory, the helicopter aircrew, and command center personnel, we were able to conduct the medevac efficiently so the patient could receive a higher level of medical care,” said Lt. Joseph Wineke, 17th Coast Guard District command duty officer.

