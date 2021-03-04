Coast Guard medevacs man from tug boat southwest of Atchafalaya Bay

Mar 4th, 2021
A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH65- Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a 35-year-old man reportedly suffering from chest pains and shallow breathing Mar. 3, 2021 from the 78-foot tug, Lady Loren, 18 miles southwest of Atchafalaya Bay, Louisiana. The helicopter crew took the man to Terrebonne Medical Center for further medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station New Orleans)

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH65- Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a 35-year-old man Mar. 3, 2021 from the 78-foot tug, Lady Loren. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station New Orleans)

NEW ORLEANS—The Coast Guard medevaced a 35-year-old man from a tug boat approximately 18 miles southwest of Atchafalaya Bay, Wednesday.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call via VHF-FM radio channel 16 from the 78-foot tug boat, Lady Loren, stating a crewmember was reportedly suffering chest pains and shallow breathing. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the man and took him to Terrebonne Medical Center for further medical care.

