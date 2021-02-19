Coast Guard medevacs man from tug boat 60-miles off Grays Harbor

A man is tended too by awaiting EMS after he was medevaced by a Coast Guard helicopter crew from a vessel off the Washington coast on Feb. 18, 2021. The man was suffering from a head laceration. (Coast Guard photo by Sector Columbia River)

ASTORIA, Ore. — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured man Thursday afternoon from the tug boat Commitment, 60-miles off Grays Harbor.

At approximately 2 p.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River were notified over VHF-FM channel 16 that a crew member aboard had sustained a laceration to the face and eye while working in the vessel’s engine room and required medical attention.

At 2:45 p.m., an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter rescue crew departed from Sector Columbia River in Warrenton, Ore., to respond.

The injured man was safely hoisted from the vessel at approximately 3:30 p.m. and then transported to awaiting emergency medical personnel at the sector.

The mariner was in stable condition when transferred from Coast Guard care around 4:15 p.m. and was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.

