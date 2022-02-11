Coast Guard medevacs man from towing vessel off Port Aransas, Texas

The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi poses after a successful medevac off of Port Aransas, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022. The crew member, who was experiencing chest pain, numbness in his left arm and an elevated heart rate, was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi poses after a successful medevac off of Port Aransas, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a towing vessel Friday off Port Aransas, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a medevac request at approximately 1 a.m. from the towing vessel Gary Reed stating a crew member was experiencing chest pain, numbness in his left arm and an elevated heart rate. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to assist.

The Dolphin crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline.

