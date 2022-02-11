Coast Guard medevacs man from towing vessel off Port Aransas, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a towing vessel Friday off Port Aransas, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a medevac request at approximately 1 a.m. from the towing vessel Gary Reed stating a crew member was experiencing chest pain, numbness in his left arm and an elevated heart rate. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to assist.

The Dolphin crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline.

