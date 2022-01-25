Coast Guard medevacs man from tanker vessel off Port Aransas, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a tanker vessel Monday off Port Aransas, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a medevac request at 1:42 p.m. from the tanker vessel Brentholmen stating a 30-year-old crewmember had sustained a laceration to his shin. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to assist once weather conditions allowed.

The Dolphin crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and transported him to Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi where awaiting emergency medical services personnel transported him to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline.

“Through standardization across the Coast Guard, we were able to employ pilot’s from Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi with a flight mechanic and rescue swimmer from Aviation Training Center Mobile to safely complete a medical evacuation of a member of our maritime community,” said Lt. Cmdr. Loren Sancineto, the pilot during the medevac. “We’re grateful to have played a part in getting this man to higher medical care.”

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.