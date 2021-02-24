Coast Guard medevacs man from tanker offshore Port Aransas, Texas

Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Kelley

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 41-year-old man from a tanker vessel offshore Port Aransas, Texas, Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a medevac request at 9:40 a.m. via cell phone from the crew of the Fortunato, a 375-foot tanker vessel, stating a crewmember was suffering from facial swelling.

A Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium boat crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The RB–M boat crew arrived on scene with the tanker vessel, embarked the crewmember and transported him to Station Port Aransas where emergency medical services personnel were waiting.

