Coast Guard medevacs man from tanker offshore Galveston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a tanker vessel offshore Galveston, Texas, Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification at 7:20 a.m. from the captain of the crude oil tanker Caribbean Voyager that a 60-year-old crew member was experiencing stroke-like symptoms in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area, 37 miles offshore. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, landed aboard the tanker, embarked the ailing crewman and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. The patient was reportedly in stable condition.

