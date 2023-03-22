Coast Guard medevacs man from tanker 35 miles south of Galveston

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew prepares to medevac a 48-year-old crew member aboard the Prism Diversity, a 981-foot tanker vessel, 35 miles south of Galveston, Texas, Mar. 21, 2023. The helicopter crew hoisted the man and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Scholes International Airport in Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy, Air Station Houston)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a tanker vessel Tuesday 35 miles south of Galveston, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request at 11:15 a.m. from the agent of the 981-foot tanker Prism Diversity stating a 48-year-old crewmember was experiencing shortness of breath and dizziness. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Scholes International Airport in Galveston.

EMS personnel transported the man to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition.

