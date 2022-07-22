Coast Guard medevacs man from sailing vessel in Tenakee Springs

KODIAK, Alaska — A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew medically evacuated a 75-year-old male from a sailing vessel in Tenakee Springs, Alaska, Thursday.

The aircrew, aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, loaded the patient onto the aircraft and transported him to the Mt. Edgecombe Medical Center for higher medical care.

At 10:12 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received a request for assistance from a crewmember aboard the vessel Freezing Rain, reporting that the patient was experiencing severe hip pain.

The vessel was anchored in Corner Bay at the time of the request.

It was recommended that the patient be loaded onto the aircraft from a landed position to lower the risk of further complications.

A Tenakee Springs Fire Rescue crew transported the patient to a nearby dock where the Sitka aircrew assisted with the medevac.

