Coast Guard medevacs man from research vessel near Port Fourchon

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard conducted a medical evacuation of a man from a research vessel, Monday, who was displaying possible stroke-like symptoms near Port Fourchon.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call from the master of the research vessel, about 26 miles south of Port Fourchon, that a 59 year-old crewmember was displaying potential early stroke-like symptoms.

The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.

The helicopter crew hoisted the man and transferred him to West Jefferson Hospital, in Marrero, Louisiana, in reportedly stable condition.

