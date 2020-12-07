Coast Guard medevacs man from research vessel near Port Fourchon

Dec 7th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard conducted a medical evacuation of a man from a research vessel, Monday, who was displaying possible stroke-like symptoms near Port Fourchon.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call from the master of the research vessel, about 26 miles south of Port Fourchon, that a 59 year-old crewmember was displaying potential early stroke-like symptoms.

The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.

The helicopter crew hoisted the man and transferred him to West Jefferson Hospital, in Marrero, Louisiana, in reportedly stable condition.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.