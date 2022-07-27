Coast Guard medevacs man from research vessel near Pensacola

NEW ORLEANS —The Coast Guard medevaced a 62-year-old man approximately 40 miles south of Pensacola, Florida, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call from personnel aboard the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration research vessel Pisces requesting a medevac for a crewmember reportedly experiencing stroke-like symptoms. Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, training in the area, to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene and hoisted the crewmember onto the Jayhawk before transferring him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola.

The man was last reported in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.