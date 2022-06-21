Coast Guard medevacs man from oil rig 80 miles offshore Galveston

Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from an oil rig 80 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request at 10:40 p.m. stating a 36-year-old crew member aboard the oil rig High Island 442 was experiencing coughing, shortness of breath and tightness in his chest. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Houston launched to conduct the medevac.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, landed on the rig, onloaded the ailing man and transferred him to the University of Texas Medical Branch Health John Sealy Hospital in Galveston in stable condition.

