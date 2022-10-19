Coast Guard medevacs man from NOAA research vessel off Santa Maria

Oct 18th, 2022 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Mugu MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew airlifts a 61-year-old male who sustained a head injury off of the California coast, October 18, 2020. The Helicopter crew transported the man to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further care. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew airlifts a 61-year-old male who sustained a head injury off of the California coast, October 18, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

SAN PEDRO, Calif. – The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 61-year-old man from a National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) research vessel, 46 miles off Santa Maria, Calif.

Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders received a call reporting that a crewmember aboard the NOAA vessel had sustained a head injury. The watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon and launched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to conduct the medevac.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene and hoisted the injured man off the vessel and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

He was reported to be in stable condition

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.