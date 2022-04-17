Coast Guard medevacs man from Matagorda Peninsula, Texas

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a medevac request at 10:48 p.m. stating a 68-year-old man was experiencing chest pains and tingling limbs in the vicinity of the Port O’Connor jetties. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.
A Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor 24-foot Special Purpose Craft–Shallow Water boat crew launched to conduct the medevac.
The Coast Guard crew arrived on scene, took aboard the ailing man and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Port O’Connor. EMS personnel transported the patient to Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca, Texas, in stable condition.