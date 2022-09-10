Coast Guard medevacs man from jetty near Galveston, Texas

Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Houston file photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from the Galveston North Jetty near Galveston, Texas, Friday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request at 10:51 p.m. from a good Samaritan stating a 51-year-old man was experiencing symptoms of a heart attack on the jetty. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. The patient was reportedly in stable condition.

