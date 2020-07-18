Coast Guard medevacs man from island near Sand Key

SAND KEY, Fla. – The Coast Guard medevaced a 48-year-old man with a reported leg injury from One Tree Island near Sand Key, Saturday.
At 3:50 p.m. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a report from a good Samaritan stating he had witnessed a 48-year-old man suffer a leg injury from a recreational boat propeller on One Tree Island. A crewmember aboard the good Samaritan’s boat, Island Hopper, was attending to the 48-year-old man and reported he was in need of emergency assistance.
A 29-foot Response Boat-Small II boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Sand Key diverted to One Tree Island and medevaced the 48-year-old man to the Coast Guard station where local EMS awaited. The man was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is lead on the investigation into the boating incident.
