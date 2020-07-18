Coast Guard medevacs man from island near Sand Key

Jul 18th, 2020 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat – Small II boatcrew transports a 48-year-old man from the response boat to Station Sand Key, Florida, Saturday, July 18, 2020. The crew medevaced the man from One Tree Island after he reportedly suffered a leg injury from a boat propeller. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

A Coast Guard boatcrew transports a 48-year-old man from the response boat to Station Sand Key, Florida, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

SAND KEY, Fla. – The Coast Guard medevaced a 48-year-old man with a reported leg injury from One Tree Island near Sand Key, Saturday.

At 3:50 p.m. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a report from a good Samaritan stating he had witnessed a 48-year-old man suffer a leg injury from a recreational boat propeller on One Tree Island. A crewmember aboard the good Samaritan’s boat, Island Hopper, was attending to the 48-year-old man and reported he was in need of emergency assistance.

A 29-foot Response Boat-Small II boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Sand Key diverted to One Tree Island and medevaced the 48-year-old man to the Coast Guard station where local EMS awaited. The man was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is lead on the investigation into the boating incident.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.