Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel off New Jersey

Apr 7th, 2022 · 0 Comment
USCG MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 46-year-old man from the fishing vessel Captain John Wednesday approximately 45 miles east of Point Pleasant.

Another crewmember aboard the Captain John used a marine radio to notify Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders of the medical emergency at about 5:30 p.m.

Watchstanders consulted the duty flight surgeon who recommended a medevac. The Coast Guard then immediately launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City.

Additionally, a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light deployed to provide additional support.

The man was safely medevaced at about 6:30 p.m. and taken to Air Station Atlantic City where his care was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel.

Communication is key on the water. Having a VHF marine radio is the most reliable way to alert the Coast Guard to emergencies at sea.

