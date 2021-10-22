Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel off Baffin Bay, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a fishing vessel 40 miles off Baffin Bay, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a medevac request via VHF-FM channel 16 at 5:23 a.m. from the fishing vessel The Jake M stating the vessel’s 58-year-old master was experiencing chest pains and an accelerated heart rate. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to assist.

Upon arriving on scene, the Dolphin crew hoisted the ailing man from The Jake M and transported him to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi in stable condition.

“The crew on this vessel was well prepared for our arrival, which allowed for a timely transfer of the patient,” said Coast Guard Lt. Daniel Gillis, aircraft commander for the case. “We are glad we were able to quickly get this gentleman to the hospital for further medical care.”

