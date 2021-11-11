Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel near Grand Isle

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember from a fishing vessel Thursday near Grand Isle, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report over VHF-FM Channel 16 at approximately 1:15 a.m. from a 105-foot fishing vessel of a crewmember who was experiencing chest pains and difficulty breathing. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on the scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transported him to West Jefferson Medical Center.

The man was last reported in stable condition.

