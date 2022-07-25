Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel near Cold Bay, Alaska

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter sits outside a hangar located in Cold Bay, Alaska. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Megan Peters.

JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard medevaced a 28-year-old man from the fishing vessel Phoenix approximately 160 nautical miles northwest of Cold Bay, Alaska, Sunday.

Watchstanders at the 17th Coast Guard District command center received a report at 11:24 p.m. Saturday from the Phoenix crew that a crewmember was suffering severe abdominal pain.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from forward operating location Cold Bay arrived on scene at 6:13 a.m. Sunday, hoisted the patient, and transported the man to Cold Bay to an awaiting Guardian flight who transported him to Anchorage, Alaska for further medical care.

“The aircrews we have deployed to our seasonal forward operating locations help us to respond to these types of cases throughout Alaska,” said Lt. Lindsay Wheeler 17th District command duty officer. “They allow the Coast Guard to respond to emergencies in a shorter amount of time.”

