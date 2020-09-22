Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel 75 miles off WA coast

SEATTLE – A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a man Monday morning experiencing severe leg pain aboard a fishing vessel 75 miles off the Washington coast.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River command center received a call from an off-duty Coast Guard officer aboard the vessel at 8:40 a.m., stating a 59-year-old male aboard was suffering severe leg pain. The fishing vessel was located 75 miles west of Westport.

The command center launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Sector Columbia River.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., the rescue crew arrived on scene, hoisted the injured passenger and proceeded en route to Hoquiam Airport. The injured man was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the airport just after 11 a.m.

EMS brought the patient to a local hospital for a higher level of care.

The patient’s current medical condition is unknown.