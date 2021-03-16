Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel 58 miles off Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Coast Guard medevaced a 25 year-old-man from the 47-foot fishing vessel Golden Retriever approximately 58 miles east of Charleston, Tuesday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew transferred the man to Medical University of South Carolina Hospital at 1:49 p.m. to receive further treatment.

At approximately 11:25 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a call from fishing vessel Golden Retriever crew members stating a 25-year-old crew member was reportedly suffering from seizures.

The fishing vessel Golden Retriever was anchored 58 miles off Charleston due to 7 to 9-foot high seas and winds of 20 to 25 knots.