Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel 58 miles off Charleston

Mar 16th, 2021 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 file photo

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo.

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Coast Guard medevaced a 25 year-old-man from the 47-foot fishing vessel Golden Retriever approximately 58 miles east of Charleston, Tuesday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew transferred the man to Medical University of South Carolina Hospital at 1:49 p.m. to receive further treatment.

At approximately 11:25 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a call from fishing vessel Golden Retriever crew members stating a 25-year-old crew member was reportedly suffering from seizures.

The fishing vessel Golden Retriever was anchored 58 miles off Charleston due to 7 to 9-foot high seas and winds of 20 to 25 knots.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.