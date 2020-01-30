Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel 50 miles off Manasquan Inlet

MANASQUAN INLET, N.J. — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a fishing vessel 50 miles off Manasquan Inlet, Thursday afternoon.
Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders received a call from the captain of the fishing vessel Enterprise requesting a medevac for a crewmember experiencing severe abdominal pain.
A Coast Guard Station Manasquan Inlet 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew was launched to assist, arrived and transferred the crewmember aboard.
After the crewmember’s condition worsened, a Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew was launched, arrived, and medevaced the crewmember to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Atlantic City Care Regional Medical Center.
“The Coast Guard trains everyday for events like this,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Box, watchstander at the Sector Delaware Bay command center. “Becuase of that training we were able to coordinate multiple Coast Guard assets to get the crewmember medical attention as quickly as possible.”
