Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel 20 miles east of Cape Canaveral

Feb 18th, 2020
A Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral 45-foot Response Boat – Medium crew medevacs a 70-year-old man from a fishing vessel 20 miles east of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Feb. 18, 2020. The RBM crew rendezvoused with the fishing vessel and transported the man to Jetty Park in stable condition where EMS was waiting. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— The Coast Guard medevaced a 70-year-old man from a fishing vessel 20 miles east of Cape Canaveral, Tuesday.

A Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew rendezvoused with the fishing vessel and transported the man to Jetty Park in stable condition where EMS was waiting.

At 1:45 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville command center watchstanders received a medevac request from the fishing vessel Centerfold for a man going in and out of consciousness.


