Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel 20 miles east of Cape Canaveral

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— The Coast Guard medevaced a 70-year-old man from a fishing vessel 20 miles east of Cape Canaveral, Tuesday.
A Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew rendezvoused with the fishing vessel and transported the man to Jetty Park in stable condition where EMS was waiting.
At 1:45 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville command center watchstanders received a medevac request from the fishing vessel Centerfold for a man going in and out of consciousness.
