Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing boat off San Nicolas Island

SAN PEDRO, Calif. — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a fishing vessel approximately eight miles off San Nicolas Island, Saturday.

At approximately 3:13 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders received a report of a man having convulsions aboard the fishing vessel Ginger, and did not have his medication aboard.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Point Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to rescue the 19-year old man at approximately 3:22 p.m. and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Narwhal to the scene.

Once on scene, the helicopter crew lowered the rescue swimmer to the fishing vessel to assess the patient. The helicopter crew then lowered a rescue basket to hoist the patient into the helicopter and transported him to Torrance Memorial Hospital where he was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at approximately 4:25 p.m.

The patient was last reported to be in stable condition.