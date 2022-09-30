Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing boat off San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 42-year-old man from the sportfishing vessel Outrider approximately 70 miles south of San Diego, Friday morning.

Outrider crewmembers contacted Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders at approximately 11 p.m., Thursday night, requesting assistance for a passenger who was displaying seizure-like symptoms.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter with a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Special Tactics and Rescue (STAR) Team paramedic aboard to assist.

Once on scene, the Jayhawk crew lowered the rescue swimmer to Outrider to assess the patient, and then safely hoisted the patient into the helicopter.

The crew transported the patient to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla where he was reported to be in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.