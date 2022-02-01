Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing boat near St. Paul, Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured crew member Monday from a fishing vessel near St. Paul, Alaska.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched out of Forward Operating Location Cold Bay and hoisted the man from the 169-foot fishing vessel Constellation at about 9:30 a.m., just outside St. Paul Harbor. The Coast Guard placed the man in the care of St. Paul Health Center staff, who later transferred him to a Guardian Flight aircraft crew that flew him to Anchorage for further care.

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard 17th District command center in Juneau received the initial request for the medevac from Guardian’s master at 7:44 p.m. Sunday, stating the crew member had sustained a serious injury to his arm after a hatch closed on it. On scene conditions at the time of the initial request included 44-mph wind gusts and 10-foot seas.

The Coast Guard determined the medevac was necessary and made plans to launch the helicopter crew out of Cold Bay, along with a C-130 Super Hercules aircraft crew out of Kodiak to provide support.

“We have an aircrew operating out of Cold Bay this time of year specifically for situations like this,” said Chief Petty Officer Bobbi East, 17th District command duty officer for the case. “Thanks to the cooperation among various Coast Guard crews from Air Station Kodiak and the 17th District, along with the crew aboard Constellation, the staff at St. Paul Health Center, and the Guardian Flight aircrew, this man will receive the medical care he needs in Anchorage.”

